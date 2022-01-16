Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 142 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.83. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,142,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

