Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

NYSE:LNC opened at $74.32 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

