Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $2,624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 595,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,162,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

