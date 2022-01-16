Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

SJR stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

