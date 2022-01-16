Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $396.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

