SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $541.73 million and approximately $76.22 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.