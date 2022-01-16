SIRIN LABS Token Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $16,353.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SIRIN LABS Token is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

