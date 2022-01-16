Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.