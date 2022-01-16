SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEAU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

SBEAU opened at $10.62 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

