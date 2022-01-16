Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Raised to CHF 360

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

SXYAY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Sika has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

