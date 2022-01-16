Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given New €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

