ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSTI. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.91, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 238.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 194.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $604,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

