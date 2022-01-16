Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 59.0%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,406 shares of company stock worth $145,760. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

