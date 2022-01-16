Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Grows By 247.6%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the December 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.