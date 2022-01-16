Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Expands By 255.4%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

IAE stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.