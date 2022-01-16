Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Drops By 73.4%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

GNHAF remained flat at $$170.75 during trading hours on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $112.75 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.