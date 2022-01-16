Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Drops By 47.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,654. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

