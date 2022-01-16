Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Grows By 348.1%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Flowr stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get Flowr alerts:

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.