Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Grows By 348.1%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Flowr stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Flowr Company Profile
