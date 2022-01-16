Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Drops By 71.4%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STMH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Stem has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

