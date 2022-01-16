Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 115.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.00.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 16,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,370. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

