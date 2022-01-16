Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Grows By 115.1%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.00.

Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 16,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,370. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.