Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declines By 62.8%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.47%.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

