Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Expands By 66.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $216,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

