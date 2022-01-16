Short Interest in Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Declines By 62.8%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 1,137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLLMF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

