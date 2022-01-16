Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Decreases By 61.5%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RBB stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

