Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Expands By 371.4%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the December 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PTCHF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

