Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Rises By 103.7%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 34.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 189.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 344,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,099. Prudential has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

