Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Increases By 340.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

