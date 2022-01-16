Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Decreases By 77.3%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NICH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,818. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About Nitches
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.