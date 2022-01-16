Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Decreases By 77.3%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NICH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,818. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

