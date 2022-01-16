Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declines By 44.6%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NREF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NREF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

