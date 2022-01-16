Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Decreases By 83.3%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Methes Energies International stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 9,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,549. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

