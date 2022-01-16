Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Decreases By 51.9%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Meridian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Meridian by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.