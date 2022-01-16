Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Rises By 225.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the December 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

LYSCF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.09. 88,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

