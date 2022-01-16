Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Drops By 41.2%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 643,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 126,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,859. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

