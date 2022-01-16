Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 233.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

