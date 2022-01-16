Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Grows By 294.3%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,668,100 shares, an increase of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.8 days.

Interfor stock remained flat at $$34.79 during trading on Friday. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476. Interfor has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFSPF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

