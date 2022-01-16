Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Decreases By 82.9%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HHLA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

