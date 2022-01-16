Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases By 207.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $152,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

