Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases By 207.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 207.2% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
