Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Increases By 236.0%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter.

FEN stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

