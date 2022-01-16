Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Increases By 424.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 424.7% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First High-School Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First High-School Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHS opened at $2.09 on Friday. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

