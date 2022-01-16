Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Grows By 174.4%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $$54.55 during trading hours on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.
About DFDS A/S
