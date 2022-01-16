Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Grows By 174.4%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $$54.55 during trading hours on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.