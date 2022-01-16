Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Decreases By 71.1%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

