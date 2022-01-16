Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Declines By 54.0%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 243,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.29 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

