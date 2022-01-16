Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 53.2%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40,158.18% and a negative return on equity of 361.19%. Equities analysts predict that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

