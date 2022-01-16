Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Shares Up 1.8%

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $35.86. 16,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET by 445.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

