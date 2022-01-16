Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $38.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

