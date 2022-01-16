Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

SHW stock opened at $308.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

