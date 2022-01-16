Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SHERF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

