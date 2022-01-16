Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

