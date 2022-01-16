Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,354,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

