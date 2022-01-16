Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.